California Cookbook
California Cookbook
It's crunch time: Think outside the pie plate with these great apple recipes
Apple borsellini
(
0
)
Spiced apple cobbler crumble
(
0
)
Huckleberry's whole-wheat apple butter cake
(
30
)
Leek, apple and thyme soup
(
12
)
Frico with fennel-apple slaw
(
6
)
Apple and Calvados croustade
(
23
)
Baked apple ice cream
(
0
)
Boozie's apple cake
(
27
)
Roast winter squash puree with apple and ginger
(
0
)
Potato pancakes with apple-onion jam and horseradish creme fraiche
(
6
)
Spago's Pink Lady apple, fennel and rhubarb crumble with buttermilk sherbet
(
0
)