Like a walk in the woods: 12 recipes for mushrooms
Craft's mushrooms
(
6
)
Polenta gratin with mushrooms and Fontina
(
34
)
Savory mushroom turnovers
(
10
)
Junior's mushroom barley soup
(
0
)
Quesadillas stuffed with mushrooms and goat cheese
(
1
)
Halibut and shimeji baked in parchment
(
25
)
Mushroom and winter squash gratin
(
0
)
Wild mushroom strudel
(
6
)
Mushroom braised short ribs
(
0
)
Roast capon with wild mushroom stuffing
(
6
)
Porcini mushroom soup
(
33
)
Gene Autry stuffed mushrooms
(
21
)