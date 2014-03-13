California Cookbook
California Cookbook
Recipes ready in 30 minutes or less
Celeriac pasta with tomatoes and mint or basil
(
0
)
Steamed whole fish
(
2
)
Pan fried trout
(
0
)
Balboa Cafe's kale slaw
(
0
)
Giuseppe's mussels in sambuca
(
11
)
New Mex migas
(
20
)
Wolfe's Market's shell pasta salad with lemon zest
(
3
)
Steamed corn with clams and bacon
(
0
)
Nage's clementine salad
(
0
)
Spinach soup with nutmeg and creme fraiche
(
37
)
Little Dom's Tuscan kale salad with grilled heirloom carrots
(
2
)
Asparagus with bread crumb-fried eggs
(
0
)
Hurley's grilled mussels with red wine and chorizo
(
0
)
Quesadillas stuffed with mushrooms and goat cheese
(
1
)
Quesadillas stuffed with greens and feta
(
2
)
Whole wheat spaghetti with green garlic and fried egg
(
1
)
Sizzling shrimp with garlic and hot pepper
(
20
)
Zucchini, corn and green chile (Calabacitas)
(
2
)
Green panini with roasted peppers and Gruyere cheese
(
0
)
Garlic shrimp with grilled tomatillos
(
2
)
Angel hair pasta with fresh shiso-herb mix
(
0
)
Spaghetti with crushed black pepper and pecorino cheese
(
6
)
Slow-poached shrimp
(
0
)
'Spanglish' BLT with fried egg and melted cheese
(
0
)
Clams with pine nuts and serrano ham
(
0
)
Egg salad sandwich with dill
(
16
)
Black mussels with fennel salt
(
0
)