Early summer desserts: Apricots, strawberries & cherries shine in these dishes
Apricot almond galette
(
3
)
Sweet cherry pie
(
5
)
Cherry and apricot fruit salad
Honey shortcakes with honey-pine nut gelato
(
1
)
Apricot-cherry pie
(
1
)
Almond cherry tart
Tapioca with strawberry gelee and fresh strawberries
Polenta cake with roasted cherries
(
1
)
Gateau basque with roasted cherries
Maicilla de mango
Summer berries with bay leaf custard
Apricot jam
Chocolate mascarpone strawberries
Cherry sour cream pie
Cherries with plum wine