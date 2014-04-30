California Cookbook
California Cookbook
Wake up to good things: Now is the season of warm cinnamon buns, muffins and scones
Proof Bakery's scones
(
6
)
Maple bacon cinnamon rolls
(
17
)
Sweet Butter’s coffee doughnut muffins
(
53
)
Clementine's whole grain muffin with plump dried cherries
(
24
)
Mangalitsa lard biscuits and sausage gravy
(
35
)
Buttermilk biscuits and burnt orange honey butter
(
60
)
English muffins
(
13
)
Apple muffins
(
6
)
Homemade pop tarts
(
1
)
Devil's food doughnuts
(
0
)
French crullers
(
8
)
Water kringle
(
0
)
Cinnamon walnut monkey bread
(
0
)
Apple bacon coffeecake
(
6
)
Maple bacon biscuits
(
15
)
Overnight coffeecake
(
25
)