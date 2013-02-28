California Cookbook
No more drive-thrus: Boom! Fantastic dinners in less than an hour
Buckwheat pasta with kale, potatoes and cabbage (pizzoccheri)
(
0
)
Windrose Farm lamb chops
(
1
)
Sesame barley bowl
(
0
)
Tea-crusted salmon
(
0
)
Sautéed cauliflower leaves with soft mascarpone polenta
(
1
)
Spaghetti carbonara
(
18
)
Shakshuka
(
9
)
Pastrami tacos
(
0
)
Robin's salmon bisque
(
13
)
Artichoke, bacon and new potato stew
(
0
)
Cayenne's Moroccan chicken soup
(
19
)
BLD's fresh vegetable salad
(
15
)
Tuscan chicken stew
(
32
)
Shrimp charmoula confit
(
12
)
Spicy Moroccan carrot salad
(
10
)
Napoli's capellini al gamberetti
(
23
)
Green enchiladas
(
7
)
Sizzling shrimp with garlic and hot pepper
(
20
)
Rice noodles with Chinese chives, shrimp and pork (banh pho xao he)
(
3
)
Grilled pork steaks with fennel
(
3
)
Grilled flank steaks with chimichurri sauce
(
0
)
Roast chicken with fried artichokes and lemons
(
0
)
Basque-style chicken
(
0
)
Braised chicken with capers
(
0
)
Pan-seared wild salmon steaks with chive vinaigrette
(
0
)
Nettle frittata with green garlic and ricotta
(
0
)
Arroz con chorizo y camarones
(
6
)
Cauliflower curry
(
1
)