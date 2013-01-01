California Cookbook
California Cookbook
It's the new black: Brown butter makes everything taste better
Brown butter pecan shortbread
(
21
)
Hazelnut brown butter torte with bittersweet chocolate
(
47
)
Apple borsellini
(
0
)
Steamed asparagus with brown butter sauce
(
0
)
Brown butter mashed potatoes with fried sage
(
0
)
Brown butter and quince bread pudding
(
0
)
Petrale sole in brown butter-caper sauce
(
0
)
Seared salmon with cucumbers and brown butter
(
0
)