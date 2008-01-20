California Cookbook
California Cookbook
How do you like your wings?: Buffalo, chipotle and more wing recipes
Soy garlic chicken wings from Hot n Sweet
(
0
)
Stout beer and mustard wings
(
0
)
Grilled chipotle wings
(
2
)
Crispy apple wings with fresh horseradish and curly parsley
(
0
)
Thai peanut chicken wings
(
10
)
H-o-t hot boneless buffalo wings
(
3
)
Super wings
(
0
)
Ginger soy chicken wings
(
0
)
Muldoon's whiskey-marinated wings
(
0
)
Buffalo chicken wings with blue cheese dressing
(
5
)
Drummettes with lime-pepper mayonnaise
(
0
)