Chopped, Chinese and more: Chicken salad recipes

Causa limeña (Mashed potato patties with chicken salad)

Causa limeña (Mashed potato patties with chicken salad)

(1)
Farro salad with smoked chicken

Farro salad with smoked chicken

(7)
Bluewater Grill's chicken chopped salad

Bluewater Grill's chicken chopped salad

(0)
Nordstrom's chicken, apple and goat cheese salad

Nordstrom's chicken, apple and goat cheese salad

(0)
The Curious Palate's chicken salad

The Curious Palate's chicken salad

(0)
Chi Dynasty's Chinese chicken salad

Chi Dynasty's Chinese chicken salad

(8)
Lunch's green apple chicken salad

Lunch's green apple chicken salad

(2)
California chicken salad

California chicken salad

(2)
Warm chicken salad

Warm chicken salad

(0)
Chinois chicken salad

Chinois chicken salad

(0)
Chicken tabbouleh salad

Chicken tabbouleh salad

(0)
Grilled chicken Caesar salad

Grilled chicken Caesar salad

(0)
Thai Chicken Salad With Rice Noodles

Thai Chicken Salad With Rice Noodles

(0)
Le Dome Vertical Chicken Salad

Le Dome Vertical Chicken Salad

(0)
Smoked Chicken and Pear Salad With Fig Balsamic Vinaigrette

Smoked Chicken and Pear Salad With Fig Balsamic Vinaigrette

(0)
Curried Chicken With Shells

Curried Chicken With Shells

(0)
Apricot Chicken Salad

Apricot Chicken Salad

(0)