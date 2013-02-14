California Cookbook
California Cookbook
Log in
Create account
My recipes
Inspired lists
Categories
Best recipes
Seasonal produce guide
About this site
Chopped, Chinese and more: Chicken salad recipes
Causa limeña (Mashed potato patties with chicken salad)
(
1
)
Farro salad with smoked chicken
(
7
)
Bluewater Grill's chicken chopped salad
(
0
)
Nordstrom's chicken, apple and goat cheese salad
(
0
)
The Curious Palate's chicken salad
(
0
)
Chi Dynasty's Chinese chicken salad
(
8
)
Lunch's green apple chicken salad
(
2
)
California chicken salad
(
2
)
Warm chicken salad
(
0
)
Chinois chicken salad
(
0
)
Chicken tabbouleh salad
(
0
)
Grilled chicken Caesar salad
(
0
)
Thai Chicken Salad With Rice Noodles
(
0
)
Le Dome Vertical Chicken Salad
(
0
)
Smoked Chicken and Pear Salad With Fig Balsamic Vinaigrette
(
0
)
Curried Chicken With Shells
(
0
)
Apricot Chicken Salad
(
0
)