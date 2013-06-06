California Cookbook
California Cookbook
Log in
Create account
My recipes
Inspired lists
Categories
Best recipes
Seasonal produce guide
About this site
Keep it cool: Chilled soup recipes
Melon and tomato gazpacho
(
0
)
Spicy gazpacho shooter with goat cheese cream
(
3
)
Ajo blanco
(
0
)
Buttermilk soup with radishes and peppery green oil
(
0
)
Cucumber and yogurt soup with barley
(
1
)
Obika's chilled organic tomato soup
(
0
)
Cold almond and garlic soup
(
0
)
The Sweet Life Cafe's white gazpacho
(
0
)
Gazpacho
(
0
)
Cucumber vichyssoise
(
0
)
Chilled corn soup
(
1
)
Urth Caffe's gazpacho
(
7
)
Chilled avocado and watercress soup with shrimp
(
0
)
Tierra Sur's heirloom melon gazpacho
(
0
)
Andalusian garden gazpacho
(
0
)
Gazpacho cream, Cordoba-style (Salmorejo Cordobes)
(
0
)
White gazpacho with grapes (Ajo blanco con uvas)
(
0
)
White gazpacho with pine nuts
(
0
)
Gazpacho with avocado
(
0
)
Sweet pea soup
(
0
)
Chilled pea soup with fines herbes
(
0
)
Chilled sweet pea bisque with Dungeness crab and mint
(
0
)
Chilled roasted heirloom tomato soup
(
0
)
Cold noodles in beef broth (Mul naeng myun)
(
0
)
Seafood naeng myun
(
0
)
Chilled cucumber soup
(
0
)
Purple cauliflower soup with walnut oil
(
0
)
Chilled zucchini soup
(
0
)
Cold spiced cherry soup
(
0
)
Chilled corn soup with avocado and crab
(
0
)
Chilled tomato-beer soup
(
0
)
Spicy cucumber gazpacho
(
0
)
Iced Honeydew and Gewurztraminer Soup
(
0
)
Cold Tomato Soup (Salmorejo)
(
0
)
Gazpacho Trattoria Acqua
(
0
)
Apple and Coconut Soup
(
0
)
Chilled Yogurt Soup
(
0
)
Chilled Carrot Soup
(
0
)
Vichyssoise
(
0
)