Keep it cool: Chilled soup recipes

Melon and tomato gazpacho

Melon and tomato gazpacho

Spicy gazpacho shooter with goat cheese cream

Spicy gazpacho shooter with goat cheese cream

Ajo blanco

Ajo blanco

Buttermilk soup with radishes and peppery green oil

Buttermilk soup with radishes and peppery green oil

Cucumber and yogurt soup with barley

Cucumber and yogurt soup with barley

Obika's chilled organic tomato soup

Obika's chilled organic tomato soup

Cold almond and garlic soup

Cold almond and garlic soup

The Sweet Life Cafe's white gazpacho

The Sweet Life Cafe's white gazpacho

Gazpacho

Gazpacho

Cucumber vichyssoise

Cucumber vichyssoise

Chilled corn soup

Chilled corn soup

Urth Caffe's gazpacho

Urth Caffe's gazpacho

Chilled avocado and watercress soup with shrimp

Chilled avocado and watercress soup with shrimp

Tierra Sur's heirloom melon gazpacho

Tierra Sur's heirloom melon gazpacho

Andalusian garden gazpacho

Andalusian garden gazpacho

Gazpacho cream, Cordoba-style (Salmorejo Cordobes)

Gazpacho cream, Cordoba-style (Salmorejo Cordobes)

White gazpacho with grapes (Ajo blanco con uvas)

White gazpacho with grapes (Ajo blanco con uvas)

White gazpacho with pine nuts

White gazpacho with pine nuts

Gazpacho with avocado

Gazpacho with avocado

Sweet pea soup

Sweet pea soup

Chilled pea soup with fines herbes

Chilled pea soup with fines herbes

Chilled sweet pea bisque with Dungeness crab and mint

Chilled sweet pea bisque with Dungeness crab and mint

Chilled roasted heirloom tomato soup

Chilled roasted heirloom tomato soup

Cold noodles in beef broth (Mul naeng myun)

Cold noodles in beef broth (Mul naeng myun)

Seafood naeng myun

Seafood naeng myun

Chilled cucumber soup

Chilled cucumber soup

Purple cauliflower soup with walnut oil

Purple cauliflower soup with walnut oil

Chilled zucchini soup

Chilled zucchini soup

Cold spiced cherry soup

Cold spiced cherry soup

Chilled corn soup with avocado and crab

Chilled corn soup with avocado and crab

Chilled tomato-beer soup

Chilled tomato-beer soup

Spicy cucumber gazpacho

Spicy cucumber gazpacho

Iced Honeydew and Gewurztraminer Soup

Iced Honeydew and Gewurztraminer Soup

Cold Tomato Soup (Salmorejo)

Cold Tomato Soup (Salmorejo)

Gazpacho Trattoria Acqua

Gazpacho Trattoria Acqua

Apple and Coconut Soup

Apple and Coconut Soup

Chilled Yogurt Soup

Chilled Yogurt Soup

Chilled Carrot Soup

Chilled Carrot Soup

Vichyssoise

Vichyssoise

