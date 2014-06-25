California Cookbook
Quick and refreshing: Cool summer salads
Red rice salad with favas, walnuts and red peppers
(
0
)
Bean salad with celery leaf pesto
(
5
)
Summer salad with Israeli couscous
(
23
)
Farro salad with smoked chicken
(
7
)
Watermelon salad with feta, mint and cumin-lime dressing
(
1
)
Smoked chicken and cantaloupe salad
(
2
)
BLD's fresh vegetable salad
(
15
)
Spicy Moroccan carrot salad
(
10
)
Curried chickpeas
(
19
)
Lentil salad with tomatoes, zucchini and arugula
(
1
)
Curried cantaloupe slaw
(
0
)
Nancy's chopped salad
(
2
)
Grilled fig salad
(
0
)
Persian cucumber salad with walnuts and golden raisins
(
0
)
Grilled corn and arugula salad
(
0
)
Salmon and haricots verts salad with lemon herb dressing
(
1
)
Herbed Couscous Salad With Apricots
(
0
)
Roasted red pepper and artichoke rice salad
(
0
)