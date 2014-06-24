California Cookbook
California Cookbook
Barrel & Ashes hoe cake
(
15
)
Gracias Madre’s Key lime pie
(
7
)
Salmon tartare
(
0
)
Cornmeal-fried spring onion with chile aioli
(
0
)
Cute little Key lime pies
(
0
)
Sycamore Kitchen's oatmeal cookies
(
30
)
Joan’s on Third’s chili aioli
(
3
)
Squid ink risotto
(
0
)
Le Petit Cafe’s creamy mushroom soup
(
10
)
Guido’s salad dressing
(
0
)
Boulders Resort's cowboy s’mores
(
0
)
La Posta de Mesilla’s red chile posole
(
0
)
Connie and Ted’s roasted carrots with rosemary butter and black pepper crème fraîche
(
18
)
Hogan's peas from River Roast
(
0
)
The Dearborn Inn’s bread pudding
(
24
)
Thai tomato coconut soup
(
0
)
The Village Idiot's beans and bitter greens
(
3
)
Michael's on Naples torta di mandorle (almond cake)
(
0
)
Filomena’s vasetto di crema chocolate mousse
(
3
)
Grilled apple salad with blue cheese and maple vinaigrette
(
0
)
Salted maple pudding
(
13
)
Salad of oranges, quinoa, radishes and feta
(
0
)
Roasted carrots and oranges with cumin and pumpkin seeds
(
1
)
Rustic Canyon's honeycomb ice cream
(
0
)
Proof Bakery's scones
(
7
)
Beverly’s Szechwan carrot soup
(
1
)
Girasole's orange cake with mascarpone
(
0
)
Mendocino Farms’ coconut curry cauliflower soup
(
10
)
Fin’s clam chowder
(
0
)
Mayie’s beans from Wool Growers
(
9
)
Lure Fish House’s blueberry cobbler
(
19
)
August’s charred broccoli salad
(
0
)
Atlantis Steakhouse coffeecake
(
52
)
Ellis Island's green beans
(
7
)
Chocolate brioche bread pudding
(
0
)
Madonna Inn's carrot cake
(
66
)
Huckleberry’s roasted carrots with avocado
(
72
)
Black Cat Bistro's sticky toffee pudding
(
14
)
Casa Cordoba's Pollo de aceitunas (Olive chicken)
(
1
)
Death by lemon
(
61
)
Gelson’s turkey chili
(
50
)
Twenty6 purple pickled cauliflower
(
7
)
Red Fish Grill's crab cakes
(
0
)
Vertical Wine Bistro's Israeli couscous
(
0
)
Sweet Butter’s coffee doughnut muffins
(
55
)
Zuppa di pomodoro fresco (fresh tomato soup)
(
12
)
Pan con chocolate (Chocolate flan with caramelized bread, olive oil and brioche ice cream)
(
0
)
Restaurant 1833's bacon cheddar biscuits with maple chile butter
(
0
)
Clay Oven's spicy habanero lamb vindaloo
(
7
)
Julienne's lemon coconut bars
(
6
)
Brent's Deli's kugel
(
3
)
Sally Lunn's carrot, lentil and cumin soup
(
18
)
The Eatery's toasted coconut honey flan
(
9
)
The Wallace's grilled cauliflower
(
40
)
Cafe Pasqual's quinoa burger
(
36
)
Cafe Sevilla's albondigas (meatballs)
(
34
)
Jose Andres' flan from Jaleo in Vegas
(
0
)
Mendocino Farms' vegan curried couscous with roasted cauliflower
(
35
)
Saddlebag Lake Resort's coconut macaroon pie
(
13
)
Marinitas' Peruvian ceviche
(
0
)
Balboa Cafe's kale slaw
(
0
)
La Grande Orange's tuna salad sandwich
(
32
)
Lucques' yogurt sherbet
(
20
)
Oven Spoonful's chocolate chip cookies
(
28
)
Giuseppe's mussels in sambuca
(
11
)
Clementine's whole grain muffin with plump dried cherries
(
27
)
Olives al forno
(
0
)
Tender Greens' citrus olive oil cake
(
127
)
Joe's wild mushroom soup
(
0
)
La Casa Sena's potato green chile soup
(
35
)
La Conner Brewing Co.'s clam chowder
(
7
)
Honey chipotle shrimp salad from the Restaurant at the Getty Center
(
22
)
Salvadoran chicken tamales
(
21
)
Grub's spinach-mushroom-ginger soup
(
8
)
Tallegio mac 'n' cheese from the Chateau Marmont
(
49
)
Icebox Cafe's lemon ricotta pancakes
(
0
)
Palazzo Giuseppe's Brussels sprout salad
(
0
)
Canter's egg salad
(
0
)
Stella's signature shrimp and grits
(
1
)
Bacara's pistachio crème brûlée
(
0
)
Andrei's chocolate cookies
(
0
)
Gaijin salad
(
0
)
The Overland Cafe's turkey meatloaf
(
0
)
Gale's Restaurant's flourless chocolate cake
(
0
)
Hotel del Coronado's red velvet cupcakes
(
0
)
The Dutch Frontier's lemon cheesecake
(
0
)
Campanile's crispy flattened chicken
(
0
)
Trattoria Farfalla's rigatoni al tre funghi
(
0
)
1892 East's crispy French toast
(
1
)
Deschutes Brewery's beer nuts
(
0
)
Harborside Restaurant's banana cream cheese bunuelos
(
0
)
Jason's Deli's chicken chili
(
3
)
Durty Nelly's seafood chowder
(
0
)
Costa Azul's house salsa
(
5
)
Akasha's Ruby Red Mojito
(
0
)
Obika's chilled organic tomato soup
(
0
)
Spaghetti Bolognese
(
0
)
Standard Baking Co.'s oatmeal raisin cookies
(
0
)
Gail's Artisan Bakery chocolate chip cookies
(
0
)
Brunos' budino al caramello
(
1
)
Lawry's Nutella chocolate espresso Kahlua mousse
(
0
)
Creperie du Village's soupe aux haricot blanc
(
1
)
Robin's salmon bisque
(
13
)
Tasting Kitchen's Braveheart cocktail
(
2
)
Roberto's gambas Mozambique from Espana Restaurant
(
0
)
Bluewater Grill's chicken chopped salad
(
0
)
California Pizza Kitchen's chicken tequila fettuccine
(
0
)
Sweet Butter's shrimp ceviche
(
0
)
Neil's pancakes from Clinton Street
(
11
)
Nordstrom's chicken, apple and goat cheese salad
(
0
)
The Savoy's Cornish scones
(
16
)
Imperial's sticky toffee gingerbread
(
0
)
La Grande Orange Cafe's kale and quinoa salad
(
3
)
Market Garden Brewery's sweet potato pie
(
0
)
Bar/Kitchen's shrimp and grits
(
6
)
Steak chili
(
1
)
Iron skillet corn bread
(
10
)
Flavor del Mar's butternut squash soup
(
0
)
Rye's Sally Lunn rolls
(
3
)
Wolfe's Market's shell pasta salad with lemon zest
(
3
)
Euro Pane's pear spice cake
(
39
)
King's Fish House's mac 'n' cheese
(
0
)
The Hungry Cat's tomato and watermelon salad
(
0
)
Rib City Grill's pecan pie
(
0
)
Amtrak's braised lamb shanks with portobello mushroom, tomatoes and oregano
(
0
)
Hog's Breath Inn's artichoke soup
(
13
)
Napa Valley Grille's kale chopped salad
(
19
)