Meatless meals: Dishes so satisfying you'll forget what's-its-name
Lentils with kale and butternut squash
(
2
)
Kale salad with roasted winter squash
(
0
)
Farro salad with mushrooms, dill and feta
(
1
)
Chickpea and noodle soup with Persian herbs
(
15
)
Quesadillas stuffed with mushrooms and goat cheese
(
1
)
Baked gigantes (oven-baked white beans)
(
5
)
Chile-hot bright green soybeans with garlic
(
19
)