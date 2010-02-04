California Cookbook
California Cookbook
Dumplings
Cantonese Chinese New Year dumplings
(
4
)
Chinese dumplings
(
6
)
Bread dumplings
(
15
)
Peach and blackberry dumplings
(
0
)
Sichuan wontons in chili oil sauce (hong you chao shou)
(
12
)
White lotus dumplings
(
2
)
Ukrainian borscht with caraway dumplings
(
0
)
Pretzel knodel (pretzel dumplings)
(
0
)
Strawberry dumplings
(
0
)
Mushroom quenelles with spring vegetables
(
3
)
Green garlic soup with strangolapretti
(
0
)
Beijing-style pork and cabbage dumplings
(
0
)
Shrimp dumplings
(
0
)
Lao Yi’s boiled beef and leek dumplings
(
0
)
Persian chicken soup with chicken dumplings
(
0
)
Pork dumplings
(
0
)
Seafood dumplings
(
0
)
Vegetable dumplings
(
0
)
Quenelles Nantua
(
0
)
Kreplach
(
0
)
Rajasthani kadhi (chickpea dumplings in spicy sauce)
(
0
)
Dumplings with medjool dates and maple sauce
(
0
)
Flaky walnut coconut dumplings
(
0
)