California Cookbook
California Cookbook
Log in
Create account
My recipes
Inspired lists
Categories
Best recipes
Seasonal produce guide
About this site
Sweet and savory: Favorite crepe recipes
Crepes with Nutella in warm banana-cognac sauce
(
0
)
German chocolate cake as crepes
(
0
)
Sweet crepes
(
0
)
Galettes (buckwheat crepes)
(
0
)
Galettes filled with shrimp and scallops
(
0
)
Apple and Calvados crepes
(
0
)
Crepes filled with grapefruit cream
(
0
)
Caramelized apples with cinnamon crepes
(
0
)
Crepes suzette
(
0
)
Wild mushroom crepes with cheese and chives
(
0
)
Banh xeo (sizzling crepes)
(
0
)
Spiced quince crepes
(
0
)
Crepes
(
0
)
Thyme's Crab and Shrimp Crepes
(
0
)