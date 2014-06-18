California Cookbook
California Cookbook
Favorite frittata recipes
Camp frittata
(
1
)
Artichoke and sun-dried tomato frittata
(
13
)
Carmelized onion, goat cheese and olive frittata
(
21
)
Cherry tomato frittata
(
1
)
Green chile, corn and zucchini frittata
(
10
)
Shrimp and basil frittata
(
4
)
Zucchini, feta and basil frittata
(
0
)
Zucchini-basil frittata
(
1
)
Nettle frittata with green garlic and ricotta
(
0
)
Mendocino frittata
(
0
)
Wild mushroom frittata
(
6
)
Asparagus and ham frittata
(
0
)
Pesto Pasta Frittata
(
0
)
Grilled Vegetable Frittata
(
0
)
Roasted Potato and Leek Frittata
(
0
)