Favorite grilled fish recipes

Cassia's whole grilled branzino

(0)
Grilled salmon with dill

(0)
Grilled swordfish skewers with chermoula sauce

(0)
Grilled sardines with white bean salad and pesto

(0)
Hurley's grilled mussels with red wine and chorizo

(0)
Grilled shrimp skewers with charmoula

(7)
Grilled spot prawns with garbanzo beans, tomatoes and arugula

(0)
Romesco with grilled bread, spring onions and shrimp

(0)
Grilled whole snapper with tomato-cucumber salad

(0)
Grilled mackerel with salmoriglio

(0)
Grilled squid with white bean salad

(0)
Grilled lobster with shallot butter and cucumber `noodles'

(0)
Monterey Bay sardines with frisee salad

(0)
Prosciutto-wrapped halibut with grape tomato salad

(0)
Grilled halibut soft tacos with lime-garlic vinaigrette

(0)
Grilled Pacific spiny lobster

(0)
Grilled shrimp and lemon wedges

(0)
Shrimp with tamarind recado (marinade)

(1)
Grilled lobster with citrus and tarragon

(0)
Grilled wild salmon with fennel slaw

(1)
Pineapple Salad With Grilled Mahi-Mahi

(1)