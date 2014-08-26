California Cookbook
Favorite grilled fish recipes
Cassia's whole grilled branzino
(
0
)
Grilled salmon with dill
(
0
)
Grilled swordfish skewers with chermoula sauce
(
0
)
Grilled sardines with white bean salad and pesto
(
0
)
Hurley's grilled mussels with red wine and chorizo
(
0
)
Grilled shrimp skewers with charmoula
(
7
)
Grilled spot prawns with garbanzo beans, tomatoes and arugula
(
0
)
Romesco with grilled bread, spring onions and shrimp
(
0
)
Grilled whole snapper with tomato-cucumber salad
(
0
)
Grilled mackerel with salmoriglio
(
0
)
Grilled squid with white bean salad
(
0
)
Grilled lobster with shallot butter and cucumber `noodles'
(
0
)
Monterey Bay sardines with frisee salad
(
0
)
Prosciutto-wrapped halibut with grape tomato salad
(
0
)
Grilled halibut soft tacos with lime-garlic vinaigrette
(
0
)
Grilled Pacific spiny lobster
(
0
)
Grilled shrimp and lemon wedges
(
0
)
Shrimp with tamarind recado (marinade)
(
1
)
Grilled lobster with citrus and tarragon
(
0
)
Grilled wild salmon with fennel slaw
(
1
)
Pineapple Salad With Grilled Mahi-Mahi
(
1
)