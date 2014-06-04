California Cookbook
Favorite layer cake recipes
Proof Bakery's chocolate espresso layer cake
(
105
)
Madonna Inn's carrot cake
(
66
)
Charm City carrot cake with Duff's cream cheese icing
(
21
)
Mint chocolate cake
(
0
)
Peaches and cream cake
(
0
)
Pumpkin cake with sour cream ganache
(
0
)
Classic coconut cake with White Mountain coconut icing
(
1
)
Celestial chocolate cake
(
0
)
Chocolate cake
(
0
)
Mexican chocolate layer cake
(
0
)
Chocolate cake with whipped chocolate mint ganache
(
0
)
Caramel cake
(
0
)
Love goddess cake
(
1
)
Nick & Stef's Chocolate Cake
(
0
)
White Christmas Chiffon Cake
(
0
)
Sicilian rum cake (Cassata)
(
1
)
Anne Bunch's Coconut Cake
(
7
)
Coconut layer cake
(
0
)
Old-Fashioned Ribbon Cake With Jelly Icing
(
0
)