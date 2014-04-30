Favorite muffin recipes

Willa Jean's lemon cornmeal muffins

Willa Jean's lemon cornmeal muffins

(0)
Sweet Butter’s coffee doughnut muffins

Sweet Butter’s coffee doughnut muffins

(55)
Clementine's whole grain muffin with plump dried cherries

Clementine's whole grain muffin with plump dried cherries

(27)
Apple muffins

Apple muffins

(8)
Wheat-free muffins

Wheat-free muffins

(0)
Double chocolate zucchini mini-muffins

Double chocolate zucchini mini-muffins

(1)
High protein muffin

High protein muffin

(0)
Mesquite apple muffins with streusel topping

Mesquite apple muffins with streusel topping

(0)
Hominy muffins

Hominy muffins

(0)
Kamut and cheese muffins

Kamut and cheese muffins

(0)
Whole-wheat sweet potato muffins

Whole-wheat sweet potato muffins

(0)
Apple oatmeal muffins

Apple oatmeal muffins

(0)
Meyer lemon muffins

Meyer lemon muffins

(21)
Cornmeal muffins with apricots and rosemary

Cornmeal muffins with apricots and rosemary

(0)
Bom Dia muffins

Bom Dia muffins

(0)
Lemon poppy seed muffins

Lemon poppy seed muffins

(0)
Sour Cream Muffins

Sour Cream Muffins

(0)
Raspberry Coconut Muffins

Raspberry Coconut Muffins

(0)
Sour Cream Blueberry Muffins

Sour Cream Blueberry Muffins

(0)
Streusel-topped fruit muffins

Streusel-topped fruit muffins

(0)