12 recipes for zucchini: Glazed, grilled, roasted, even stuffed, it’s the squash of the moment

Zucchini stuffed with farro, red pepper and feta

Bulgur salad with arugula, zucchini and pine nuts

Zucchini, corn and green chile (Calabacitas)

Lentil salad with tomatoes, zucchini and arugula

Free-form zucchini lasagna with lemon-thyme cream

Braised zucchini with mint and lemon

Budin de elote (Corn pudding with zucchini)

Zucchini and pine nut salad

Zucchini in agrodolce

Calabacitas con crema

Zucchini-eggplant-pepper polpettine

Loni's zucchini relish

