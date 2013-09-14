California Cookbook
California Cookbook
12 recipes for zucchini: Glazed, grilled, roasted, even stuffed, it’s the squash of the moment
Zucchini stuffed with farro, red pepper and feta
Bulgur salad with arugula, zucchini and pine nuts
(
6
)
Zucchini, corn and green chile (Calabacitas)
(
2
)
Lentil salad with tomatoes, zucchini and arugula
(
1
)
Free-form zucchini lasagna with lemon-thyme cream
Braised zucchini with mint and lemon
Budin de elote (Corn pudding with zucchini)
(
3
)
Zucchini and pine nut salad
Zucchini in agrodolce
Calabacitas con crema
Zucchini-eggplant-pepper polpettine
Loni's zucchini relish