California Cookbook
California Cookbook
Log in
Create account
My recipes
Inspired lists
Categories
Best recipes
Seasonal produce guide
About this site
For mom: Great ideas for Mother's Day at home
Willa Jean's lemon cornmeal muffins
(
0
)
Oven Spoonful's chocolate chip cookies
(
28
)
Quark tart with asparagus
(
0
)
Julienne's double-chocolate espresso walnut cookies
(
25
)
Little Gem lettuce with dates, red onion and Gorgonzola dolce
(
0
)
Cafe del Rey's white hot peach sangria
(
0
)
Egg salad
(
0
)
Creamy scrambled eggs with fines herbes
(
0
)
Spring vegetables baked in parchment
(
0
)
Homemade pop tarts
(
2
)
Savory stuffed French toast
(
3
)
Lunch's green apple chicken salad
(
2
)
Mexican hot chocolate
(
0
)
Persimmon Champagne cocktail
(
0
)
Chicken, chorizo and green chile hash
(
0
)
Little Dom's fruit focaccia
(
1
)
Paradise bars
(
24
)
Watermelon with mint and lime
(
0
)
Cornmeal pancakes
(
15
)
Mascarpone-stuffed French toast with orange compote
(
0
)
Pan-fried chicken
(
0
)
Cinnamon rolls
(
0
)
Croque-madame
(
0
)
Momofuku's Crack Pie
(
0
)
Cherry-almond-coconut granola
(
3
)
Orange-flavored shortcakes with strawberries and cream
(
0
)
Mother's Ruin
(
0
)
Bagels
(
0
)
Zucchini-basil frittata
(
1
)
Bloody Marys garnished with pickled green beans
(
0
)
BLD's blueberry ricotta pancakes
(
0
)
Maple bacon biscuits
(
16
)
Le Pain Quotidien's quiche Lorraine
(
2
)
Strawberry jamaica agua fresca
(
0
)
Marino's ricotta cheesecake
(
14
)
Cheese omelet with tomatillo sauce
(
0
)
Chocolate-orange scones
(
0
)
Square One Dining's French toast
(
0
)
Nick & Stef's lemon meringue pie
(
0
)
Croque monsieur
(
0
)
Grilled blue cheese and pear sandwich
(
0
)
Meyer lemon muffins
(
21
)
Ruby red grapefruit margarita
(
5
)
Buttermilk cinnamon coffee cake
(
0
)
Square One brown-butter pecan coffeecake
(
0
)
Slow-scrambled eggs with prosciutto
(
3
)
Cornmeal Belgian waffles
(
0
)
Lemon risotto
(
0
)
Sun-dried-tomato-stuffed eggs
(
9
)
Gilliland's Irish bread pudding with caramel-whiskey sauce
(
0
)