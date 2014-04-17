California Cookbook
Spring ahead: Great recipes to celebrate Easter
Tartines a la perse (Persian toasts)
Deconstructed kuku sabzi
Kismet's kuku
Persian greens frittata (kuku sabzi)
Hard-boiled eggs
Legumes de saison
Homemade marshmallow candies
(
1
)
Caraway crosses
Danish rye bread
(
1
)
Egg salad
Norwegian orange cake
(
9
)
Marshmallow daisies
Chocolate-dipped almond eggs
Pastel mints
Fennel-aquavit gravlax with caraway creme fraiche
Leek pancakes
Pan-roasted asparagus with dill hollandaise sauce
Chocolate-orange scones
Roast leg of lamb with rosemary, garlic and anchovies
Pot-roasted lamb with fennel and potatoes
Crespelles with prosciutto and zucchini
Asparagus flans
Strawberry crostata
Jambon de Paques (Easter ham)
Salmon rillettes
Spinach and Parmesan tart
Eggs Benedict
Meringue layer cake
Strawberry biscuits
Fresh herb pinwheel biscuits
Roast pork shoulder master recipe
(
4
)
Mayeritsa Greek Easter Soup
Sun-dried-tomato-stuffed eggs
(
9
)
Herb-Crusted Rack of Lamb
Springtime Peas
Warm New Potato and Watercress Salad With Roasted Leek Vinaigrette
Ham With Red Grapefruit Glaze
Rhubarb and raspberry ice
Grilled lamb chops with mint pesto and wilted pea shoots
Fried Shoestring Potato Cakes
Kulich
Paskha
Spring lime meringue pie
Banana cream pie
Easter Herbal Potatoes
Baked Honey Ham
Claudia McQuillan's Stuffed Easter Ham
Featherbed Eggs