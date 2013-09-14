California Cookbook
Stuff it: Great stuffed vegetable and mushroom recipes
Parsley-and garlic-stuffed portobello mushrooms
(
0
)
Baked zucchini with mint and garlic stuffing
(
0
)
Stuffed peppers
(
0
)
Zucchini stuffed with farro, red pepper and feta
(
0
)
Walnut- and herb-stuffed eggplant rolls
(
0
)
Roasted peppers stuffed with homemade ricotta
(
3
)
Stuffed summer squash
(
0
)
Quinoa-stuffed bell peppers
(
1
)
Stuffed acorn squash
(
1
)
Vegetable-stuffed Hungarian peppers
(
0
)
Ricotta-stuffed squash blossoms
(
0
)
Roasted pepper rolls stuffed with tuna
(
0
)
Heirloom tomatoes stuffed with salt cod and potato puree
(
0
)
Peppers stuffed with bulgur and feta salad
(
0
)
Eggplant stuffed with kale and walnuts
(
0
)
Tofu-stuffed shiitake mushrooms
(
0
)
Artichokes barigoule
(
0
)
Garlic and herb-stuffed tomatoes and zucchini
(
0
)
Chiles rellenos de queso (chiles stuffed with panela cheese)
(
0
)
Bistro 110's artichoke stuffed with Brie
(
0
)
Crab-stuffed squash blossoms
(
0
)
Artichokes stuffed with ham and pine nuts
(
0
)
Tomatoes Stuffed With Pine Nuts and Prosciutto
(
0
)
Stuffed Sweet Peppers With Rice and Currants
(
0
)
Baja Crab-Stuffed Peppers
(
0
)
Stuffed Peppers Southwest-Style
(
2
)
Tapenade-stuffed vegetables
(
0
)
Shanghai Stuffed Zucchini
(
0
)
Gene Autry stuffed mushrooms
(
21
)