Stuff it: Great stuffed vegetable and mushroom recipes

Parsley-and garlic-stuffed portobello mushrooms

(0)
Baked zucchini with mint and garlic stuffing

(0)
Stuffed peppers

(0)
Zucchini stuffed with farro, red pepper and feta

(0)
Walnut- and herb-stuffed eggplant rolls

(0)
Roasted peppers stuffed with homemade ricotta

(3)
Stuffed summer squash

(0)
Quinoa-stuffed bell peppers

(1)
Stuffed acorn squash

(1)
Vegetable-stuffed Hungarian peppers

(0)
Ricotta-stuffed squash blossoms

(0)
Roasted pepper rolls stuffed with tuna

(0)
Heirloom tomatoes stuffed with salt cod and potato puree

(0)
Peppers stuffed with bulgur and feta salad

(0)
Eggplant stuffed with kale and walnuts

(0)
Tofu-stuffed shiitake mushrooms

(0)
Artichokes barigoule

(0)
Garlic and herb-stuffed tomatoes and zucchini

(0)
Chiles rellenos de queso (chiles stuffed with panela cheese)

(0)
Bistro 110's artichoke stuffed with Brie

(0)
Crab-stuffed squash blossoms

(0)
Artichokes stuffed with ham and pine nuts

(0)
Tomatoes Stuffed With Pine Nuts and Prosciutto

(0)
Stuffed Sweet Peppers With Rice and Currants

(0)
Baja Crab-Stuffed Peppers

(0)
Stuffed Peppers Southwest-Style

(2)
Tapenade-stuffed vegetables

(0)
Shanghai Stuffed Zucchini

(0)
Gene Autry stuffed mushrooms

(21)