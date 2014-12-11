Great summer appetizer ideas

Beer nuts

(6)
Baked chips with roasted garlic hummus

(2)
Grilled shrimp cocktail

(3)
Classic elotes

(0)
Flame-roasted eggplant spread with lemon and garlic

(4)
Farinata with pesto and ricotta

(0)
Socca with peppers, fennel and olives

(3)
Leona's seeded crackers and cheese

(0)
Cracked wheat mana’esh (flatbread with za’atar)

(0)
Sweet potato and chickpea dip

(0)
Giuseppe's mussels in sambuca

(11)
Chile con queso

(0)
Champagne nuts

(10)
Roasted zucchini and labneh dip with mint

(1)
Grilled eggplant dip with tahini, yogurt and roasted chiles

(0)
Savory tomato galette

(2)
Morton's smoked salmon pizza

(4)
Aunt Mary's yalanchi (stuffed grape leaves)

(0)
Bacon-wrapped pork belly

(0)
Black bean hummus

(15)
Cheese-and-spinach phyllo rolls

(2)
Philly cheesesteak lettuce cups

(7)
Cream cheese balls with sesame and pistachios

(0)
Super wings

(0)
Pissaladiere with spiced ricotta, radicchio and poached apricots

(0)
Orso's Romano pizza

(0)
Mushroom and cheese calzones

(1)
Romesco with grilled bread, spring onions and shrimp

(0)
Ginger soy chicken wings

(0)
Peel-'n'-eat shrimp

(0)
Blue cheese beignets

(0)
Roasted pepper rolls stuffed with tuna

(0)
Guacamole

(0)
Beer-battered shrimp with classic tartar sauce

(6)
Stuffed fried olives

(0)
Pan-roasted fresh garbanzo beans

(0)
Parmesan balls

(0)