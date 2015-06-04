California Cookbook
California Cookbook
Log in
Create account
My recipes
Inspired lists
Categories
Best recipes
Seasonal produce guide
About this site
Grilled desserts
Gluten-free skillet brownies
Cherry clafoutis
Salted caramel bread pudding
Grilled poundcake with peaches and whiskey caramel sauce
Grilled watermelon with mint, lime, honey and yogurt
(
7
)
Grilled polenta with maple and fresh blueberries
Grilled Nutella and pecan pound cake 'sandwiches'
Grilled pineapple with rum and long pepper glaze
Grilled Santa Rosa plums with mint sugar
Grilled fruit with toasted poundcake