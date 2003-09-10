Grill your greens: Grilled vegetable, salad and fruit recipes

Grilled potatoes with parmesan, garlic and rosemary

Grilled potatoes with parmesan, garlic and rosemary

(0)
Grilled avocado with marinated tomato salad

Grilled avocado with marinated tomato salad

(0)
Charred endive with balsamic and shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano

Charred endive with balsamic and shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano

(0)
Cabbage baked in embers with yogurt, sumac and lemon zest

Cabbage baked in embers with yogurt, sumac and lemon zest

(1)
Grilled apple salad with blue cheese and maple vinaigrette

Grilled apple salad with blue cheese and maple vinaigrette

(0)
The Wallace's grilled cauliflower

The Wallace's grilled cauliflower

(40)
Roasted eggplant dip with walnuts

Roasted eggplant dip with walnuts

(0)
Grilled eggplant with anchovies, garlic and rosemary

Grilled eggplant with anchovies, garlic and rosemary

(13)
Quinoa salad with grilled corn, tomatoes and cilantro

Quinoa salad with grilled corn, tomatoes and cilantro

(21)
Grilled romaine with radishes, hard-boiled eggs and toasted bread crumbs

Grilled romaine with radishes, hard-boiled eggs and toasted bread crumbs

(4)
Grilled Russian kale with yogurt dressing and toasted hazelnuts

Grilled Russian kale with yogurt dressing and toasted hazelnuts

(0)
Little Dom's Tuscan kale salad with grilled heirloom carrots

Little Dom's Tuscan kale salad with grilled heirloom carrots

(2)
Grilled corn with tequila-lime butter

Grilled corn with tequila-lime butter

(1)
Grilled romaine with walnuts, Parmesan and anchovy dressing

Grilled romaine with walnuts, Parmesan and anchovy dressing

(6)
Grilled fig salad

Grilled fig salad

(0)
Grilled radicchio and romaine chopped salad

Grilled radicchio and romaine chopped salad

(3)
Grilled romaine with fava beans and pecorino

Grilled romaine with fava beans and pecorino

(0)
Grilled summer vegetables with brown-butter vinaigrette

Grilled summer vegetables with brown-butter vinaigrette

(0)
Green beans with pickled shallots

Green beans with pickled shallots

(0)
Grilled eggplant with red and yellow peppers

Grilled eggplant with red and yellow peppers

(0)
Grilled corn and arugula salad

Grilled corn and arugula salad

(0)
Grilled baby new potato salad

Grilled baby new potato salad

(0)
Grilled radicchio and prosciutto

Grilled radicchio and prosciutto

(1)
Tomato and Grilled Vegetable Tart

Tomato and Grilled Vegetable Tart

(0)
Penne With Grilled Vegetables

Penne With Grilled Vegetables

(0)
Lawrence Welk Resort's Grilled Vegetable Salad

Lawrence Welk Resort's Grilled Vegetable Salad

(0)
Grilled vegetables

Grilled vegetables

(0)