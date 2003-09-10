California Cookbook
California Cookbook
Grill your greens: Grilled vegetable, salad and fruit recipes
Grilled potatoes with parmesan, garlic and rosemary
(
0
)
Grilled avocado with marinated tomato salad
(
0
)
Charred endive with balsamic and shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano
(
0
)
Cabbage baked in embers with yogurt, sumac and lemon zest
(
1
)
Grilled apple salad with blue cheese and maple vinaigrette
(
0
)
The Wallace's grilled cauliflower
(
40
)
Roasted eggplant dip with walnuts
(
0
)
Grilled eggplant with anchovies, garlic and rosemary
(
13
)
Quinoa salad with grilled corn, tomatoes and cilantro
(
21
)
Grilled romaine with radishes, hard-boiled eggs and toasted bread crumbs
(
4
)
Grilled Russian kale with yogurt dressing and toasted hazelnuts
(
0
)
Little Dom's Tuscan kale salad with grilled heirloom carrots
(
2
)
Grilled corn with tequila-lime butter
(
1
)
Grilled romaine with walnuts, Parmesan and anchovy dressing
(
6
)
Grilled fig salad
(
0
)
Grilled radicchio and romaine chopped salad
(
3
)
Grilled romaine with fava beans and pecorino
(
0
)
Grilled summer vegetables with brown-butter vinaigrette
(
0
)
Green beans with pickled shallots
(
0
)
Grilled eggplant with red and yellow peppers
(
0
)
Grilled corn and arugula salad
(
0
)
Grilled baby new potato salad
(
0
)
Grilled radicchio and prosciutto
(
1
)
Tomato and Grilled Vegetable Tart
(
0
)
Penne With Grilled Vegetables
(
0
)
Lawrence Welk Resort's Grilled Vegetable Salad
(
0
)
Grilled vegetables
(
0
)