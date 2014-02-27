A toast to roasts: Holiday main dishes to wow them

Dry-brined turkey with three seasoned salts

Dry-brined turkey with three seasoned salts

(42)
Vertically-roasted duck

Vertically-roasted duck

(5)
Roasted one-pan chicken with leeks and barley

Roasted one-pan chicken with leeks and barley

(8)
Tea-crusted salmon

Tea-crusted salmon

(0)
Spiced pork tenderloin with roasted apples and pumpkin risotto

Spiced pork tenderloin with roasted apples and pumpkin risotto

(8)
Casa Cordoba's Pollo de aceitunas (Olive chicken)

Casa Cordoba's Pollo de aceitunas (Olive chicken)

(1)
Bollito misto

Bollito misto

(0)
Leg of lamb stuffed with greens, feta and pine nuts

Leg of lamb stuffed with greens, feta and pine nuts

(0)
Roasted salmon with marinated fennel and thyme

Roasted salmon with marinated fennel and thyme

(0)
Turducken

Turducken

(2)
Bacon-wrapped pork loin with roasted apples

Bacon-wrapped pork loin with roasted apples

(0)
Pomegranate braised lamb

Pomegranate braised lamb

(0)
Bistecca fiorentina

Bistecca fiorentina

(2)
Spiced crown pork roast with glazed root vegetables

Spiced crown pork roast with glazed root vegetables

(8)
Salt-roasted spiny lobster with saffron aioli

Salt-roasted spiny lobster with saffron aioli

(0)
Pork tenderloin roasted in rosemary salt with fingerling potatoes

Pork tenderloin roasted in rosemary salt with fingerling potatoes

(0)
Roast leg of lamb with figs and olives

Roast leg of lamb with figs and olives

(0)
Roast leg of lamb with rosemary, garlic and anchovies

Roast leg of lamb with rosemary, garlic and anchovies

(0)
Pot-roasted lamb with fennel and potatoes

Pot-roasted lamb with fennel and potatoes

(0)
Roasted or grilled fillet of beef with black pepper

Roasted or grilled fillet of beef with black pepper

(0)
Roast tenderloin of beef with horseradish creme fraiche

Roast tenderloin of beef with horseradish creme fraiche

(0)
Standing rib roast of pork

Standing rib roast of pork

(0)
Roasted veal shank (stinko di vitello al forno)

Roasted veal shank (stinko di vitello al forno)

(0)
Slow-roasted shoulder of pork

Slow-roasted shoulder of pork

(30)
Chipotle- and orange-glazed ham

Chipotle- and orange-glazed ham

(0)
Roast pork shoulder master recipe

Roast pork shoulder master recipe

(4)
Rib roast with tapenade

Rib roast with tapenade

(1)
The Cavalier's Broil

The Cavalier's Broil

(1)
Port wine-glazed crown roast of pork

Port wine-glazed crown roast of pork

(4)
Roast Lamb With Fresh Peas and Turnips

Roast Lamb With Fresh Peas and Turnips

(0)
Herb-Crusted Rack of Lamb

Herb-Crusted Rack of Lamb

(0)
Ham With Red Grapefruit Glaze

Ham With Red Grapefruit Glaze

(0)
Mom's famous garlic cross rib roast

Mom's famous garlic cross rib roast

(0)
Claudia McQuillan's Stuffed Easter Ham

Claudia McQuillan's Stuffed Easter Ham

(0)