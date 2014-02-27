California Cookbook
A toast to roasts: Holiday main dishes to wow them
Dry-brined turkey with three seasoned salts
(
42
)
Vertically-roasted duck
(
5
)
Roasted one-pan chicken with leeks and barley
(
8
)
Tea-crusted salmon
(
0
)
Spiced pork tenderloin with roasted apples and pumpkin risotto
(
8
)
Casa Cordoba's Pollo de aceitunas (Olive chicken)
(
1
)
Bollito misto
(
0
)
Leg of lamb stuffed with greens, feta and pine nuts
(
0
)
Roasted salmon with marinated fennel and thyme
(
0
)
Turducken
(
2
)
Bacon-wrapped pork loin with roasted apples
(
0
)
Pomegranate braised lamb
(
0
)
Bistecca fiorentina
(
2
)
Spiced crown pork roast with glazed root vegetables
(
8
)
Salt-roasted spiny lobster with saffron aioli
(
0
)
Pork tenderloin roasted in rosemary salt with fingerling potatoes
(
0
)
Roast leg of lamb with figs and olives
(
0
)
Roast leg of lamb with rosemary, garlic and anchovies
(
0
)
Pot-roasted lamb with fennel and potatoes
(
0
)
Roasted or grilled fillet of beef with black pepper
(
0
)
Roast tenderloin of beef with horseradish creme fraiche
(
0
)
Standing rib roast of pork
(
0
)
Roasted veal shank (stinko di vitello al forno)
(
0
)
Slow-roasted shoulder of pork
(
30
)
Chipotle- and orange-glazed ham
(
0
)
Roast pork shoulder master recipe
(
4
)
Rib roast with tapenade
(
1
)
The Cavalier's Broil
(
1
)
Port wine-glazed crown roast of pork
(
4
)
Roast Lamb With Fresh Peas and Turnips
(
0
)
Herb-Crusted Rack of Lamb
(
0
)
Ham With Red Grapefruit Glaze
(
0
)
Mom's famous garlic cross rib roast
(
0
)
Claudia McQuillan's Stuffed Easter Ham
(
0
)