Regret nothing: Low-calorie main dishes you'll really love

Grilled pork chops with sweet lemon grass marinade

Grilled pork chops with sweet lemon grass marinade

Grilled brined halibut with vine-ripened tomato salad

Grilled brined halibut with vine-ripened tomato salad

(1)
Morton's smoked salmon pizza

Morton's smoked salmon pizza

(4)
Miso caper glazed salmon

Miso caper glazed salmon

(3)
White beans with chorizo, clams and shrimp

White beans with chorizo, clams and shrimp

(7)
Chickpea salad with chorizo (Garbanzos alinados con chorizo)

Chickpea salad with chorizo (Garbanzos alinados con chorizo)

(14)
Lunch's green apple chicken salad

Lunch's green apple chicken salad

(2)
Garlic shrimp with grilled tomatillos

Garlic shrimp with grilled tomatillos

(2)
Yogurt-rubbed roasted chicken with red pepper sauce

Yogurt-rubbed roasted chicken with red pepper sauce

Braised chicken with capers

Braised chicken with capers

Grilled turkey with piquillo-pine nut sauce

Grilled turkey with piquillo-pine nut sauce

Shrimp vindaloo

Shrimp vindaloo