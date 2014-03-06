California Cookbook
California Cookbook
Great lunches: Make them marvel at your great mid-day meal
Huckleberry’s roasted carrots with avocado
(
72
)
Farro salad with smoked chicken
(
7
)
La Grande Orange's tuna salad sandwich
(
32
)
Spicy bulgur salad with sweet peppers and pepper paste
(
4
)
Curried lamb hand pies
(
11
)
Kale salad with farro, dried fruit and blue cheese
(
17
)
Miso caper glazed salmon
(
3
)
BLD's fresh vegetable salad
(
15
)
Chi Dynasty's Chinese chicken salad
(
8
)
Nani's tortino di fagiolini
(
14
)
Mexican lasagna
(
22
)
Lunch's green apple chicken salad
(
2
)
Quinoa-stuffed bell peppers
(
1
)
Romaine salad with shrimp and Green Goddess dressing
(
4
)
Curried chickpeas
(
19
)
Lentil salad with tomatoes, zucchini and arugula
(
1
)
Quinoa salad with shiitakes, fennel and cashews
(
6
)
Italian tuna and shiso sandwich
(
1
)
Shrimp tacos with pumpkin seed sauce
(
5
)
Spaghetti with crushed black pepper and pecorino cheese
(
6
)
Leafless salad
(
6
)
Green papaya salad with shrimp (Goi du du)
(
1
)
Curried chicken salad on nan
(
1
)
Egg salad sandwich with dill
(
16
)
Dungeness crab salad sandwich with Meyer lemon
(
1
)
Habanero bean salad
(
1
)
Salmon and haricots verts salad with lemon herb dressing
(
1
)