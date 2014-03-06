Great lunches: Make them marvel at your great mid-day meal

Huckleberry’s roasted carrots with avocado

(72)
Farro salad with smoked chicken

(7)
La Grande Orange's tuna salad sandwich

(32)
Spicy bulgur salad with sweet peppers and pepper paste

(4)
Curried lamb hand pies

(11)
Kale salad with farro, dried fruit and blue cheese

(17)
Miso caper glazed salmon

(3)
BLD's fresh vegetable salad

(15)
Chi Dynasty's Chinese chicken salad

(8)
Nani's tortino di fagiolini

(14)
Mexican lasagna

(22)
Lunch's green apple chicken salad

(2)
Quinoa-stuffed bell peppers

(1)
Romaine salad with shrimp and Green Goddess dressing

(4)
Curried chickpeas

(19)
Lentil salad with tomatoes, zucchini and arugula

(1)
Quinoa salad with shiitakes, fennel and cashews

(6)
Italian tuna and shiso sandwich

(1)
Shrimp tacos with pumpkin seed sauce

(5)
Spaghetti with crushed black pepper and pecorino cheese

(6)
Leafless salad

(6)
Green papaya salad with shrimp (Goi du du)

(1)
Curried chicken salad on nan

(1)
Egg salad sandwich with dill

(16)
Dungeness crab salad sandwich with Meyer lemon

(1)
Habanero bean salad

(1)
Salmon and haricots verts salad with lemon herb dressing

(1)