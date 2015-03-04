California Cookbook
California Cookbook
Log in
Create account
My recipes
Inspired lists
Categories
Best recipes
Seasonal produce guide
About this site
Traditional and creative: Our favorite Passover recipes
Date-apple tart
(
1
)
Parsley-and garlic-stuffed portobello mushrooms
(
0
)
French country-style almond macaroons
(
8
)
Passover hazelnut baklava cake
(
8
)
Spiced cauliflower kugelettes
(
19
)
Green vegetable pashtidah
(
7
)
Petite green salad
(
1
)
Tomato-red pepper sauce
(
0
)
Haroset with Bible land fruits
(
0
)
Chocolate haroset truffles
(
0
)
Haroset bars
(
0
)
Sephardi chicken soup with herb-flecked kneidelach
(
2
)
Zehug (chile-garlic relish)
(
0
)
Chocolate-glazed nut torte with strawberries in Sephardi syrup
(
0
)
Sephardi syrup
(
1
)
Spinach- and ricotta-stuffed challah
(
0
)
Semolina-filled puff pastry purses
(
0
)
Chocolate pecan brownie fudge cake
(
1
)
Walnut- and herb-stuffed eggplant rolls
(
0
)
Asparagus with hazelnuts and seasoned currants
(
1
)
Vegetarian chopped liver
(
0
)
Quinoa-stuffed bell peppers
(
1
)
Roasted salmon with marinated fennel and thyme
(
0
)
Apple and honey challah
(
5
)
Persian chicken soup with chicken dumplings
(
0
)
Pomegranate braised lamb
(
0
)
Flourless chocolate cake (Gateau d'Ariel)
(
2
)
Friday night brisket
(
0
)
Tezpisti (Turkish walnut sponge cake)
(
0
)
Passover apricot bars
(
0
)
Carole Walter's Passover Lemon Chiffon Cake
(
0
)
Matzo Farfel Granola
(
0
)
Beef Brisket Braised With Prunes in a Wine Sauce
(
0
)
Chicken casserole with dates and almonds
(
0
)
Turkey in a bag with Molly's Passover vegetable stuffing
(
0
)
Tarragon-scented goat cheese cheesecake
(
0
)
Glazed Apple Matzo Brei
(
0
)
Central European Charoset
(
0
)
Yemenite Charoset
(
0
)
California Charoset
(
0
)
Hungarian Chocolate-Walnut Torte
(
0
)