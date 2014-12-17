Fill up with a bowl: Our favorite vegetarian soup recipes

Spiced vegetable soup

(29)
La Casa Sena's potato green chile soup

(35)
Flavor del Mar's butternut squash soup

(0)
Elway's charred red pepper soup

(7)
Taix's split pea soup

(0)
Quick orange lentil soup

(0)
Coral Tree Cafe's vegetable soup

(0)
Spinach soup with nutmeg and creme fraiche

(37)
Chickpea and noodle soup with Persian herbs

(15)
Junior's mushroom barley soup

(0)
Bewley's Tuscan bean and tomato soup

(0)
Sweet corn and parsnip soup

(0)
Rustic vegetable soup with rye croutons and parsley-savory 'pistou'

(1)
Creamy mushroom and roasted onion soup

(16)
Broccoli and roasted garlic soup

(8)
Fresh tomato soup

(3)
Green garlic and new potato soup

(0)
Soup with winter greens and chickpeas

(0)
Sweet pea soup

(0)
Roasted vegetable soup

(0)
Mushroom, barley and Swiss chard soup

(0)
Lucque's soup au pistou with Parmesan croutons

(0)
Delmonico's puree of portabello mushroom soup

(0)
Giant white bean soup

(0)
Tortilla Soup

(1)
Sweet Potato Chile Soup

(0)
Garlic Soup

(0)
Hearty Bean and Kale Soup

(0)
Roasted Tomato Soup

(0)