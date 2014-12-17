California Cookbook
California Cookbook
Fill up with a bowl: Our favorite vegetarian soup recipes
Spiced vegetable soup
(
29
)
La Casa Sena's potato green chile soup
(
35
)
Flavor del Mar's butternut squash soup
(
0
)
Elway's charred red pepper soup
(
7
)
Taix's split pea soup
(
0
)
Quick orange lentil soup
(
0
)
Coral Tree Cafe's vegetable soup
(
0
)
Spinach soup with nutmeg and creme fraiche
(
37
)
Chickpea and noodle soup with Persian herbs
(
15
)
Junior's mushroom barley soup
(
0
)
Bewley's Tuscan bean and tomato soup
(
0
)
Sweet corn and parsnip soup
(
0
)
Rustic vegetable soup with rye croutons and parsley-savory 'pistou'
(
1
)
Creamy mushroom and roasted onion soup
(
16
)
Broccoli and roasted garlic soup
(
8
)
Fresh tomato soup
(
3
)
Green garlic and new potato soup
(
0
)
Soup with winter greens and chickpeas
(
0
)
Sweet pea soup
(
0
)
Roasted vegetable soup
(
0
)
Mushroom, barley and Swiss chard soup
(
0
)
Lucque's soup au pistou with Parmesan croutons
(
0
)
Delmonico's puree of portabello mushroom soup
(
0
)
Giant white bean soup
(
0
)
Tortilla Soup
(
1
)
Sweet Potato Chile Soup
(
0
)
Garlic Soup
(
0
)
Hearty Bean and Kale Soup
(
0
)
Roasted Tomato Soup
(
0
)