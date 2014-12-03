California Cookbook
California Cookbook
Potato salad recipes
Causa limeña (Mashed potato patties with chicken salad)
(
1
)
Roasted potato salad
(
23
)
Tuna, potato and green bean salad
(
0
)
Demoniacal potato salad
(
0
)
Lemon dill potato salad
(
0
)
Octopus and potato salad
(
0
)
Piquillo-potato salad with anchovies and eggs
(
0
)
Ume's Japanese Potato Salad
(
0
)
Garbanzo and Potato Salad
(
0
)
Warm New Potato and Watercress Salad With Roasted Leek Vinaigrette
(
0
)
Smoked Salmon With Mini-Potato Salads
(
0
)
Flank steak, potato and roasted red pepper salad
(
0
)
Canter's Potato Salad
(
1
)
Poached Salmon and Potato Salad With Fresh Herb Sauce
(
0
)
Japanese Potato Salad
(
0
)