Potato salad recipes

Causa limeña (Mashed potato patties with chicken salad)

Causa limeña (Mashed potato patties with chicken salad)

(1)
Roasted potato salad

Roasted potato salad

(23)
Tuna, potato and green bean salad

Tuna, potato and green bean salad

(0)
Demoniacal potato salad

Demoniacal potato salad

(0)
Lemon dill potato salad

Lemon dill potato salad

(0)
Octopus and potato salad

Octopus and potato salad

(0)
Piquillo-potato salad with anchovies and eggs

Piquillo-potato salad with anchovies and eggs

(0)
Ume's Japanese Potato Salad

Ume's Japanese Potato Salad

(0)
Garbanzo and Potato Salad

Garbanzo and Potato Salad

(0)
Warm New Potato and Watercress Salad With Roasted Leek Vinaigrette

Warm New Potato and Watercress Salad With Roasted Leek Vinaigrette

(0)
Smoked Salmon With Mini-Potato Salads

Smoked Salmon With Mini-Potato Salads

(0)
Flank steak, potato and roasted red pepper salad

Flank steak, potato and roasted red pepper salad

(0)
Canter's Potato Salad

Canter's Potato Salad

(1)
Poached Salmon and Potato Salad With Fresh Herb Sauce

Poached Salmon and Potato Salad With Fresh Herb Sauce

(0)
Japanese Potato Salad

Japanese Potato Salad

(0)