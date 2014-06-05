California Cookbook
California Cookbook
Recipes to celebrate Cinco de Mayo
Pastrami tacos
Sweet Butter's shrimp ceviche
Zetas with garlic and pasilla chiles
(
4
)
Mexican lasagna
(
22
)
Huitlacoche quesadillas
(
2
)
Green enchiladas
(
9
)
Quesadillas stuffed with mushrooms and goat cheese
(
1
)
Quesadillas stuffed with greens and feta
(
2
)
Baja baby scallops ceviche
Jerez-style wedding asado (Asado de boda Jerezano)
El Cholo's chiles rellenos
Chicharrones de queso with tomatillo-radish salsa and tortillas
La Golondrina Cafe's flan
Amaranta Cocina's hibiscus enchiladas with chipotle sauce
(
3
)
Achiote-marinated fish tacos
Duck tacos with chile-cherry compote
Blood orange jalapeno margarita
(
1
)
Guava margarita
Ruby red grapefruit margarita
(
5
)
Queso de chiva fundido con pipian verde (Broiled goat cheese with pumpkin seed sauce)
Green corn tamales
Guacamole
Eggplant-zucchini-pepper enchiladas
Contramar tuna tostadas with chipotle mayonnaise
Pozole Estilo Jalisco (Jalisco-style pozole)