Recipes to celebrate Ramadan

Roasted zucchini and labneh dip with mint

Roasted zucchini and labneh dip with mint

(1)
Grilled eggplant dip with tahini, yogurt and roasted chiles

Grilled eggplant dip with tahini, yogurt and roasted chiles

(0)
Hot red pepper relish

Hot red pepper relish

(0)
Gullac

Gullac

(0)
Baklava

Baklava

(0)
Muhallebi (ground rice pudding)

Muhallebi (ground rice pudding)

(0)
Watermelon preserve

Watermelon preserve

(0)
'Igaili (cardamom-saffron sponge cake)

'Igaili (cardamom-saffron sponge cake)

(0)
Lamb shank tagine with fruit and nuts

Lamb shank tagine with fruit and nuts

(0)
Harissa

Harissa

(0)
Brik

Brik

(0)
Walnut pastries in honey syrup

Walnut pastries in honey syrup

(0)
Eggplant and tomato salad

Eggplant and tomato salad

(0)
Shaariya medfouna (Buried in vermicelli)

Shaariya medfouna (Buried in vermicelli)

(0)
Ab-e dandon (cardamom cookies)

Ab-e dandon (cardamom cookies)

(0)
Shir khurma

Shir khurma

(0)
Chicken With Candied Pumpkin (Djaj bel-Qera Mderbela)

Chicken With Candied Pumpkin (Djaj bel-Qera Mderbela)

(0)