Recipes to celebrate Ramadan
Roasted zucchini and labneh dip with mint
(
1
)
Grilled eggplant dip with tahini, yogurt and roasted chiles
(
0
)
Hot red pepper relish
(
0
)
Gullac
(
0
)
Baklava
(
0
)
Muhallebi (ground rice pudding)
(
0
)
Watermelon preserve
(
0
)
'Igaili (cardamom-saffron sponge cake)
(
0
)
Lamb shank tagine with fruit and nuts
(
0
)
Harissa
(
0
)
Brik
(
0
)
Walnut pastries in honey syrup
(
0
)
Eggplant and tomato salad
(
0
)
Shaariya medfouna (Buried in vermicelli)
(
0
)
Ab-e dandon (cardamom cookies)
(
0
)
Shir khurma
(
0
)
Chicken With Candied Pumpkin (Djaj bel-Qera Mderbela)
(
0
)