California Cookbook
California Cookbook
Serves 2: Recipes perfect for Valentine's Day
Chocolate soup
(
0
)
Chicken enchiladas with homemade enchilada sauce
(
0
)
Quick chicken pho (phở gà nhanh)
(
0
)
Spicy shishitos with crispy quinoa
(
0
)
Shishito grilled cheese sandwich
(
1
)
Joe's wild mushroom soup
(
0
)
Honey chipotle shrimp salad from the Restaurant at the Getty Center
(
22
)
Wilted dandelion greens with bacon
(
0
)
La Grande Orange Cafe's kale and quinoa salad
(
1
)
Vegetarian Hunan-style tofu
(
0
)
Cleo's Brussels sprouts
(
10
)
Little Dom's Tuscan kale salad with grilled heirloom carrots
(
2
)
Savory stuffed French toast
(
3
)
Hazelnut sherry zabaglione
(
0
)
Frozen chocolate zabaglione
(
0
)
Rice noodles with Chinese chives, shrimp and pork (banh pho xao he)
(
3
)
Grilled shrimp skewers with charmoula
(
7
)
Canele's beet salad
(
0
)
Garlic shrimp with grilled tomatillos
(
1
)
Basque-style chicken
(
0
)
Canele's pan-seared snapper
(
0
)
Grilled fish with basil oil
(
0
)
Provencal braised fish
(
0
)
Pan-roasted fish with prosciutto and mushrooms
(
0
)
Steamed fish with pea shoots
(
0
)
Crab salad
(
0
)
Cote de boeuf for two
(
1
)
Meyer lemon posset
(
25
)
Steamed chicken salad with sesame sauce
(
0
)
Barbecue-braised duck legs with garlic grits
(
0
)
Honey-lacquered squab with gingered nappa cabbage and fennel-pear puree
(
0
)
Charcoal-grilled Sichuan beef with cilantro-shallot sauce
(
11
)
Cold chicken slices with sesame and Sichuan pepper
(
0
)
Striped bass with mirepoix
(
0
)
White-wine steamed sea bass with horseradish creme
(
0
)
Herb- and lemon-stuffed rotisserie chicken
(
0
)
Artichokes braised with saffron, black olives and almonds
(
0
)
Halibut with grapefruit and blood orange sauce
(
0
)
Duck legs roasted with mustard
(
0
)
One-pot shrimp steamer
(
7
)
Beet greens with golden raisins and pine nuts (Cime di rape con uve sultanine e pignoli)
(
0
)
Rigatoni with mushrooms and pancetta
(
0
)
Soy-sauteed chicken
(
0
)
Steamed bok choy with Thai sauce
(
0
)
Oven-steamed fish with bok choy
(
0
)
Steamed halibut with ginger sauce
(
0
)
Tofu salad
(
0
)
Shrimp and broccoli stir-fry
(
0
)