California Cookbook
Quick dinner ideas: Recipes ready in 30 minutes or less
Celeriac pasta with tomatoes and mint or basil
(
0
)
Steamed whole fish
(
2
)
Pan fried trout
(
0
)
Giuseppe's mussels in sambuca
(
11
)
New Mex migas
(
20
)
Wolfe's Market's shell pasta salad with lemon zest
(
3
)
Steamed corn with clams and bacon
(
0
)
Spinach soup with nutmeg and creme fraiche
(
37
)
Asparagus with bread crumb-fried eggs
(
0
)
Hurley's grilled mussels with red wine and chorizo
(
0
)
Quesadillas stuffed with mushrooms and goat cheese
(
1
)
Quesadillas stuffed with greens and feta
(
2
)
Whole wheat spaghetti with green garlic and fried egg
(
1
)
Zucchini, corn and green chile (Calabacitas)
(
2
)
Green panini with roasted peppers and Gruyere cheese
(
0
)
Slow-poached shrimp
(
0
)
'Spanglish' BLT with fried egg and melted cheese
(
0
)
Egg salad sandwich with dill
(
16
)
Black mussels with fennel salt
(
0
)