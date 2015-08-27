Quick dinner ideas: Recipes ready in 30 minutes or less

Celeriac pasta with tomatoes and mint or basil

Celeriac pasta with tomatoes and mint or basil

(0)
Steamed whole fish

Steamed whole fish

(2)
Pan fried trout

Pan fried trout

(0)
Giuseppe's mussels in sambuca

Giuseppe's mussels in sambuca

(11)
New Mex migas

New Mex migas

(20)
Wolfe's Market's shell pasta salad with lemon zest

Wolfe's Market's shell pasta salad with lemon zest

(3)
Steamed corn with clams and bacon

Steamed corn with clams and bacon

(0)
Spinach soup with nutmeg and creme fraiche

Spinach soup with nutmeg and creme fraiche

(37)
Asparagus with bread crumb-fried eggs

Asparagus with bread crumb-fried eggs

(0)
Hurley's grilled mussels with red wine and chorizo

Hurley's grilled mussels with red wine and chorizo

(0)
Quesadillas stuffed with mushrooms and goat cheese

Quesadillas stuffed with mushrooms and goat cheese

(1)
Quesadillas stuffed with greens and feta

Quesadillas stuffed with greens and feta

(2)
Whole wheat spaghetti with green garlic and fried egg

Whole wheat spaghetti with green garlic and fried egg

(1)
Zucchini, corn and green chile (Calabacitas)

Zucchini, corn and green chile (Calabacitas)

(2)
Green panini with roasted peppers and Gruyere cheese

Green panini with roasted peppers and Gruyere cheese

(0)
Slow-poached shrimp

Slow-poached shrimp

(0)
'Spanglish' BLT with fried egg and melted cheese

'Spanglish' BLT with fried egg and melted cheese

(0)
Egg salad sandwich with dill

Egg salad sandwich with dill

(16)
Black mussels with fennel salt

Black mussels with fennel salt

(0)