Cook with it, too: Recipes that use wine

Mistral's red wine-braised tri-tip pot roast

Mistral's red wine-braised tri-tip pot roast

The Village Idiot's beans and bitter greens

The Village Idiot's beans and bitter greens

(3)
Spaghetti Bolognese

Spaghetti Bolognese

La Grande Orange Cafe's white sangria

La Grande Orange Cafe's white sangria

(12)
Hurley's grilled mussels with red wine and chorizo

Hurley's grilled mussels with red wine and chorizo

Broken jellied wine

Broken jellied wine

Bumuelos in red wine sauce

Bumuelos in red wine sauce

Paella de mariscos

Paella de mariscos

Homemade ricotta with red wine-poached cherries

Homemade ricotta with red wine-poached cherries

Poached pears with red wine caramel sauce

Poached pears with red wine caramel sauce

Chicken in garlic and wine sauce

Chicken in garlic and wine sauce

Raspberry wine pie

Raspberry wine pie

Port wine-glazed crown roast of pork

Port wine-glazed crown roast of pork

(4)
Gourmet White Wine and Gruyere Casserole

Gourmet White Wine and Gruyere Casserole

Sisley Italian Kitchen Cioppino

Sisley Italian Kitchen Cioppino

Ahi tuna steeped in red wine with wilted arugula

Ahi tuna steeped in red wine with wilted arugula

Cuban Black Bean Soup

Cuban Black Bean Soup