California Cookbook
Cook with it, too: Recipes that use wine
Mistral's red wine-braised tri-tip pot roast
The Village Idiot's beans and bitter greens
(
3
)
Spaghetti Bolognese
La Grande Orange Cafe's white sangria
(
12
)
Hurley's grilled mussels with red wine and chorizo
Broken jellied wine
Bumuelos in red wine sauce
Paella de mariscos
Homemade ricotta with red wine-poached cherries
Poached pears with red wine caramel sauce
Chicken in garlic and wine sauce
Raspberry wine pie
Port wine-glazed crown roast of pork
(
4
)
Gourmet White Wine and Gruyere Casserole
Sisley Italian Kitchen Cioppino
Ahi tuna steeped in red wine with wilted arugula
Cuban Black Bean Soup