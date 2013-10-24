California Cookbook
Salad, sandwiches and more: Recipes using hard-boiled eggs
Latkes a la huancaina (Latkes with Peruvian pepper and fresh cheese sauce)
(
0
)
Causa limeña (Mashed potato patties with chicken salad)
(
1
)
Salmon and spinach with dill dressing
(
0
)
Mixed green salad with hard-boiled eggs and radish pods
(
1
)
Canter's egg salad
(
0
)
Wax bean Nicoise with bottarga and Cetara anchovy crostone
(
0
)
Gullac
(
0
)
Grilled romaine with radishes, hard-boiled eggs and toasted bread crumbs
(
4
)
Egg salad
(
0
)
Broiled eggplant salad with sauteed onions, garlic and tomatoes
(
0
)
Polish white borscht
(
0
)
Warszawa's cold borscht
(
6
)
Vegetarian chopped liver
(
0
)
Orange-flavored shortcakes with strawberries and cream
(
0
)
Pan bagnat
(
5
)
Cold noodles in beef broth (Mul naeng myun)
(
0
)
Soft-shell crab with succotash and sauce gribiche
(
0
)
Shamiana lamb pullao
(
0
)
Asparagus with egg and anchovy
(
1
)
Green bean salad with brioche croutons and tarragon aioli
(
0
)
White anchovy salad
(
0
)
Butter lettuce salad with melted tomatoes and bacon-shallot vinaigrette
(
1
)
Chicken liver filling
(
0
)
Piquillo-potato salad with anchovies and eggs
(
0
)
Zinc Cafe mixed vegetable sandwich
(
5
)
Sour cream potato salad
(
0
)
Anchovy, roasted red pepper, potato and egg pintxos
(
0
)
Asparagus in sauce mimosa
(
0
)
Egg salad sandwich with dill
(
16
)
Beef rolls
(
0
)
Summer Spinach Salad
(
0
)
Warm cabbage salad
(
0
)
Cold Tomato Soup (Salmorejo)
(
0
)
Deviled eggs with smoked salmon, fennel and capers
(
9
)
Hearts of Romaine Salad
(
0
)
Warszawa Borscht
(
1
)
Open-Face Smoked Salmon and Egg Salad Sandwiches
(
0
)
Wizard's Barbecue (Shinsullo or Jungol)
(
0
)