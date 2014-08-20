California Cookbook
California Cookbook
Log in
Create account
My recipes
Inspired lists
Categories
Best recipes
Seasonal produce guide
About this site
32 recipes to celebrate Rosh Hashanah
Halibut with leeks, tomatoes and olives
(
7
)
Salmon and spinach with dill dressing
(
0
)
Tilapia with sweet peppers, saffron and garlic
(
0
)
Black-eyed peas with leeks and chard
(
0
)
Couscous with seven blessed vegetables
(
0
)
Apple date honey cake
(
0
)
Steamed couscous
(
0
)
Quick couscous
(
0
)
Sweet sesame sauce
(
1
)
Smoked fish salad with honey and dill
(
0
)
Honey challah
(
0
)
Fruity butter cake with dried figs, raisins and walnuts
(
0
)
Chocolate apricot balls
(
0
)
Challah kugel with dried cherries and almonds
(
0
)
Chicken thighs with honey, olives and oregano
(
31
)
Pears in pomegranate wine with honey and lemon thyme
(
0
)
Artichoke salad with harissa
(
0
)
T'fina pkaila with beef
(
0
)
Apple and honey challah
(
5
)
Magical honey cake
(
0
)
Kibbeh bi'kizabrath (cilantro-tomato soup with Syrian meatballs)
(
0
)
Rubuh' (roast veal stuffed with spiced ground meat and rice)
(
0
)
Carrot and pomegranate soup
(
0
)
Apple and honey sorbet with pomegranate sauce
(
0
)
Fragrant chicken with figs
(
0
)
Butternut squash with sweet spices
(
0
)
Stuffed Sweet Peppers With Rice and Currants
(
0
)
Sugar snap pea soup
(
0
)
Hearty vegetable soup
(
0
)
Hazelnut Honey Squares
(
0
)
Chicken With Olives, Prunes and Pomegranate
(
0
)
Apple Spinach Salad
(
0
)