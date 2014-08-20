32 recipes to celebrate Rosh Hashanah

Halibut with leeks, tomatoes and olives

Halibut with leeks, tomatoes and olives

(7)
Salmon and spinach with dill dressing

Salmon and spinach with dill dressing

(0)
Tilapia with sweet peppers, saffron and garlic

Tilapia with sweet peppers, saffron and garlic

(0)
Black-eyed peas with leeks and chard

Black-eyed peas with leeks and chard

(0)
Couscous with seven blessed vegetables

Couscous with seven blessed vegetables

(0)
Apple date honey cake

Apple date honey cake

(0)
Steamed couscous

Steamed couscous

(0)

Quick couscous

(0)
Sweet sesame sauce

Sweet sesame sauce

(1)
Smoked fish salad with honey and dill

Smoked fish salad with honey and dill

(0)
Honey challah

Honey challah

(0)
Fruity butter cake with dried figs, raisins and walnuts

Fruity butter cake with dried figs, raisins and walnuts

(0)
Chocolate apricot balls

Chocolate apricot balls

(0)
Challah kugel with dried cherries and almonds

Challah kugel with dried cherries and almonds

(0)
Chicken thighs with honey, olives and oregano

Chicken thighs with honey, olives and oregano

(31)
Pears in pomegranate wine with honey and lemon thyme

Pears in pomegranate wine with honey and lemon thyme

(0)
Artichoke salad with harissa

Artichoke salad with harissa

(0)
T'fina pkaila with beef

T'fina pkaila with beef

(0)
Apple and honey challah

Apple and honey challah

(5)
Magical honey cake

Magical honey cake

(0)
Kibbeh bi'kizabrath (cilantro-tomato soup with Syrian meatballs)

Kibbeh bi'kizabrath (cilantro-tomato soup with Syrian meatballs)

(0)
Rubuh' (roast veal stuffed with spiced ground meat and rice)

Rubuh' (roast veal stuffed with spiced ground meat and rice)

(0)
Carrot and pomegranate soup

Carrot and pomegranate soup

(0)
Apple and honey sorbet with pomegranate sauce

Apple and honey sorbet with pomegranate sauce

(0)
Fragrant chicken with figs

Fragrant chicken with figs

(0)
Butternut squash with sweet spices

Butternut squash with sweet spices

(0)
Stuffed Sweet Peppers With Rice and Currants

Stuffed Sweet Peppers With Rice and Currants

(0)

Sugar snap pea soup

(0)

Hearty vegetable soup

(0)
Hazelnut Honey Squares

Hazelnut Honey Squares

(0)

Chicken With Olives, Prunes and Pomegranate

(0)
Apple Spinach Salad

Apple Spinach Salad

(0)