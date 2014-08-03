Satisfying soup recipes

Jaleo's gazpacho de remolacha

(0)
Veracruzana crab soup

(0)
Provencal fish chowder

(0)
Quick chicken pho (phở gà nhanh)

(0)
Melon and tomato gazpacho

(0)
French leek and potato soup

(0)
Spinach soup with basil and dill

(0)
Tortellini in brodo

(0)
Ajo blanco

(0)
Udon with tea broth

(0)
Rockfish soup with fennel and potatoes

(0)
Thai tomato coconut soup

(0)
Potato and wild chard soup

(4)
Beverly’s Szechwan carrot soup

(1)
Spiced vegetable soup

(29)
Mendocino Farms’ coconut curry cauliflower soup

(10)
Vegan mushroom bisque

(15)
La Casa Sena's potato green chile soup

(35)
Creperie du Village's soupe aux haricot blanc

(1)
Robin's salmon bisque

(13)
Chicken and andouille smoked sausage gumbo

(4)
Hog's Breath Inn's artichoke soup

(13)
Kuleto's minestrone

(4)
Ciopinot's 'no work' cioppino

(50)
Coral Tree Cafe's vegetable soup

(0)
Warszawa's cold borscht

(6)
Leek, apple and thyme soup

(12)
Winter vegetable soup

(6)
Soupe a l'oignon gratinee

(19)
Broccoli and roasted garlic soup

(8)
Spiced pumpkin soup in roasted pumpkins

(4)