Savory gratin recipes

Parsnip gratin with fresh nutmeg

(1)
Squash and potato gratin

(0)
Polenta gratin with mushrooms and Fontina

(34)
Polenta gratin with pancetta and tomato sauce

(1)
Potato and mushroom goat cheese gratin en croute

(0)
Jeremy's on the Hill's artichoke and potato au gratin

(9)
Italian sausage and kale gratin

(9)
Baby artichoke gratin

(3)
Potato gratin with caramelized onions and prosciutto

(12)
Dandelion green and new potato gratin

(0)
Artichoke and green garlic gratin

(0)
Celery root gratin

(0)
Celery root and parsnip gratin

(0)
Mushroom and spinach gratin

(0)
Sweet potato gratin

(0)
Mushroom and winter squash gratin

(0)
Three-cheese potato gratin

(0)
Potato gratin forestiere

(6)
Sweet potato-Gruyere gratin

(19)
Gratin of potatoes, leeks and mushrooms

(0)
Pumpkin-Gruyere gratin

(0)
Celeriac and potato gratin

(0)
Provencal gratin of brandade and chard

(0)
Bacalao and potato gratin

(0)
Crab Meat au Gratin

(0)
Zucchini Gratin With Goat Cheese

(1)
Creamy winter root vegetable gratin

(0)