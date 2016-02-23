Not just for dessert: Savory pie recipes

Hand pies with mustard greens and Spanish chorizo

(1)
Curried lamb hand pies

(11)
Quark tart with asparagus

(0)
Wild mushroom, spinach and ricotta pie

(0)
Curried lamb pasties with spicy sweet potato and tamarind

(0)
Classic chicken, leek and fennel pot pie

(0)
Pilgrim's pie

(4)
Root vegetable shepherd's pie

(0)
Turkey pot pie

(16)
Winter root vegetable pot pie with spicy cress salad

(0)
Roasted duck pot pie

(0)
Chicken pot pie espanola

(0)
Chicken Pot Pie

(0)
Tamale pie casserole

(0)
Impossibly Easy Bacon Pie

(0)
Colonial Inn Pot Pie

(0)
Colonial Chicken Pot Pie With Buttermilk Biscuit Crust

(0)
Greek winter squash and leek pie

(4)
Greens and potato torta or galette

(0)
Turkey or chicken potpie

(12)
Turkey pot pie with biscuit crust

(7)