Not just for dessert: Savory pie recipes
Hand pies with mustard greens and Spanish chorizo
(
1
)
Curried lamb hand pies
(
11
)
Quark tart with asparagus
(
0
)
Wild mushroom, spinach and ricotta pie
(
0
)
Curried lamb pasties with spicy sweet potato and tamarind
(
0
)
Classic chicken, leek and fennel pot pie
(
0
)
Pilgrim's pie
(
4
)
Root vegetable shepherd's pie
(
0
)
Turkey pot pie
(
16
)
Winter root vegetable pot pie with spicy cress salad
(
0
)
Roasted duck pot pie
(
0
)
Chicken pot pie espanola
(
0
)
Chicken Pot Pie
(
0
)
Tamale pie casserole
(
0
)
Impossibly Easy Bacon Pie
(
0
)
Colonial Inn Pot Pie
(
0
)
Colonial Chicken Pot Pie With Buttermilk Biscuit Crust
(
0
)
Greek winter squash and leek pie
(
4
)
Greens and potato torta or galette
(
0
)
Turkey or chicken potpie
(
12
)
Turkey pot pie with biscuit crust
(
7
)