California Cookbook
California Cookbook
Log in
Create account
My recipes
Inspired lists
Categories
Best recipes
Seasonal produce guide
About this site
Stir-fried, grilled, sauteed and more:: Great shrimp recipes
Warm shrimp cocktail with mescal
(
0
)
Grilled shrimp cocktail
(
3
)
Stir-fried zucchini noodles with greens, cabbage and shrimp
(
2
)
Shrimp tempura with Peruvian aji amarillo aioli and maize
(
0
)
Honey chipotle shrimp salad from the Restaurant at the Getty Center
(
22
)
Sweet Butter's shrimp ceviche
(
0
)
Bar/Kitchen's shrimp and grits
(
6
)
Shrimp charmoula confit
(
12
)
Napoli's capellini al gamberetti
(
23
)
Shrimp and basil frittata
(
4
)
Cajun shrimp and corn chowder
(
0
)
Sizzling shrimp with garlic and hot pepper
(
20
)
Bacon-bundled BBQ shrimp
(
2
)
Grilled shrimp skewers with charmoula
(
7
)
Romesco with grilled bread, spring onions and shrimp
(
0
)
Garlic shrimp with grilled tomatillos
(
2
)
Mesquite almond shrimp
(
2
)
Fried shrimp sandwich with lettuce and tomato
(
0
)
Shrimp tacos with pumpkin seed sauce
(
5
)
Peel-'n'-eat shrimp
(
0
)
Mango and shrimp salad
(
1
)
Galettes filled with shrimp and scallops
(
0
)
Beer-battered shrimp with classic tartar sauce
(
6
)
Yang Chow slippery shrimp
(
38
)
Shrimp ceviche with radishes
(
0
)
Mojo marinated shrimp
(
0
)
Shrimp martini
(
10
)
Drunken shrimp
(
0
)
Japanese Shrimp and Noodle Salad
(
0
)
Shrimp and avocado salad with mango, chile and lime dressing
(
1
)
Capri shrimp salad bruschetta
(
1
)
Genghis Cohen's Crackerjack Shrimp
(
3
)
Black and red peppered shrimp
(
2
)
Shrimp in Caramel Sauce (Tom Kho)
(
0
)
Shrimp Tostadas
(
0
)
Sichuan shrimp and crab
(
0
)
Backyard Barbecue Shrimp Tamales With Pineapple Pico de Gallo
(
1
)
Shrimp And Scallop Stir-Fry
(
0
)
Thyme's Crab and Shrimp Crepes
(
0
)
Chaya Spicy Louisiana Shrimp Soup
(
0
)
Louisiana barbecue shrimp
(
16
)
Shrimp and broccoli stir-fry
(
0
)
Shrimp and Papaya Salad
(
0
)
Pan-Smoked Shrimp With Orange Sauce
(
0
)