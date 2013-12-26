Stir-fried, grilled, sauteed and more:: Great shrimp recipes

Warm shrimp cocktail with mescal

(0)
Grilled shrimp cocktail

(3)
Stir-fried zucchini noodles with greens, cabbage and shrimp

(2)
Shrimp tempura with Peruvian aji amarillo aioli and maize

(0)
Honey chipotle shrimp salad from the Restaurant at the Getty Center

(22)
Sweet Butter's shrimp ceviche

(0)
Bar/Kitchen's shrimp and grits

(6)
Shrimp charmoula confit

(12)
Napoli's capellini al gamberetti

(23)
Shrimp and basil frittata

(4)
Cajun shrimp and corn chowder

(0)
Sizzling shrimp with garlic and hot pepper

(20)
Bacon-bundled BBQ shrimp

(2)
Grilled shrimp skewers with charmoula

(7)
Romesco with grilled bread, spring onions and shrimp

(0)
Garlic shrimp with grilled tomatillos

(2)
Mesquite almond shrimp

(2)
Fried shrimp sandwich with lettuce and tomato

(0)
Shrimp tacos with pumpkin seed sauce

(5)
Peel-'n'-eat shrimp

(0)
Mango and shrimp salad

(1)
Galettes filled with shrimp and scallops

(0)
Beer-battered shrimp with classic tartar sauce

(6)
Yang Chow slippery shrimp

(38)
Shrimp ceviche with radishes

(0)
Mojo marinated shrimp

(0)
Shrimp martini

(10)
Drunken shrimp

(0)
Japanese Shrimp and Noodle Salad

(0)
Shrimp and avocado salad with mango, chile and lime dressing

(1)
Capri shrimp salad bruschetta

(1)
Genghis Cohen's Crackerjack Shrimp

(3)
Black and red peppered shrimp

(2)
Shrimp in Caramel Sauce (Tom Kho)

(0)
Shrimp Tostadas

(0)
Sichuan shrimp and crab

(0)
Backyard Barbecue Shrimp Tamales With Pineapple Pico de Gallo

(1)
Shrimp And Scallop Stir-Fry

(0)
Thyme's Crab and Shrimp Crepes

(0)
Chaya Spicy Louisiana Shrimp Soup

(0)
Louisiana barbecue shrimp

(16)
Shrimp and broccoli stir-fry

(0)
Shrimp and Papaya Salad

(0)
Pan-Smoked Shrimp With Orange Sauce

(0)