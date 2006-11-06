California Cookbook
Skewer it
Grilled swordfish skewers with chermoula sauce
(
0
)
Prosciutto-wrapped chicken liver skewers
(
0
)
Strawberry shortcake
(
0
)
Grilled shrimp skewers with charmoula
(
7
)
Kebabs with bay leaves
(
0
)
Salmon skewers with tamarind sauce
(
0
)
Duck skewers
(
0
)
Grilled shrimp and lemon wedges
(
0
)
Shrimp with tamarind recado (marinade)
(
1
)
Coconut chicken skewers
(
0
)
Chicken and Vegetable Skewers
(
0
)
Pan-Smoked Shrimp With Orange Sauce
(
0
)