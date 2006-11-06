Skewer it

Grilled swordfish skewers with chermoula sauce

Grilled swordfish skewers with chermoula sauce

(0)
Prosciutto-wrapped chicken liver skewers

Prosciutto-wrapped chicken liver skewers

(0)
Strawberry shortcake

Strawberry shortcake

(0)
Grilled shrimp skewers with charmoula

Grilled shrimp skewers with charmoula

(7)
Kebabs with bay leaves

Kebabs with bay leaves

(0)
Salmon skewers with tamarind sauce

Salmon skewers with tamarind sauce

(0)
Duck skewers

Duck skewers

(0)
Grilled shrimp and lemon wedges

Grilled shrimp and lemon wedges

(0)
Shrimp with tamarind recado (marinade)

Shrimp with tamarind recado (marinade)

(1)
Coconut chicken skewers

Coconut chicken skewers

(0)
Chicken and Vegetable Skewers

Chicken and Vegetable Skewers

(0)
Pan-Smoked Shrimp With Orange Sauce

Pan-Smoked Shrimp With Orange Sauce

(0)