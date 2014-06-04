California Cookbook
California Cookbook
Log in
Create account
My recipes
Inspired lists
Categories
Best recipes
Seasonal produce guide
About this site
Consider the carrot: Thoughtful recipes for a well-thought out veg
Carrots, chanterelles, peaches and vadouvan
Connie and Ted’s roasted carrots with rosemary butter and black pepper crème fraîche
(
18
)
Roasted carrots and oranges with cumin and pumpkin seeds
(
1
)
Madonna Inn's carrot cake
(
66
)
Huckleberry’s roasted carrots with avocado
(
72
)
Charm City carrot cake with Duff's cream cheese icing
(
21
)
Carrots with honey, lemon zest and thyme
(
6
)
Spicy Moroccan carrot salad
(
10
)
Ragout of spring vegetables
(
2
)
Carrots su-age
Carrot cake
(
5
)
Carrot cake ice cream
Carrot-cilantro salad with ginger dressing
Carrots with chive cream
Braised carrots with carrot-top sauce
Carrot and pomegranate soup
Carrots with smoky pimenton-orange glaze
Spring ragout of baby carrots
Fennel-carrot soup
Crushed carrots
Chez Mimi carrot soup
(
1
)
Carrot Pudding (Gajar ka Halwa)
Cedars-Sinai Medical Center carrot-ginger soup
Chilled Carrot Soup