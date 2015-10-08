California Cookbook
California Cookbook
Cheesecake, pie and more: Vegan dessert recipes
Vegan berry bars
(
6
)
Vegan banana foster 'ice cream'
(
0
)
Date-apple tart
(
1
)
Gracias Madre’s Key lime pie
(
7
)
Vegan almond sable cookies with cacao nibs
(
6
)
Vegan hazelnut rice pudding with orange and dark chocolate
(
1
)
Carrot cake with pineapple marmalade
(
1
)
Pleasey cheesecake
(
0
)
Caramelized fig cake with lemon anglaise
(
0
)