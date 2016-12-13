California Cookbook
California Cookbook
Log in
Create account
My recipes
Inspired lists
Categories
Best recipes
Seasonal produce guide
About this site
A baker's dozen: Holiday cookie recipes
Almond biscotti
Hazelnut chocolate orange biscotti
Holiday kids cookies
Vegan Linzer cookies
(
5
)
Maple pecan pie bars
(
22
)
Sugar and spice cookie
(
9
)
Czechoslovakian nut bars
(
23
)
Brown butter pecan shortbread
(
21
)
The ultimate wedding cookie
(
34
)
Banbury tarts
(
4
)
Butter cookies
Gingerbread people
Coffee-walnut cookies
(
17
)